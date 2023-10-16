US Navy to upgrade two of its powerful destroyers

General Dynamics announced last week that the U.S. Navy plans to repair and upgrade two of its powerful destroyers, the USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and USS James E. Williams (DDG 95).

According to General Dynamics’s latest press release, the U.S. Navy has awarded a contract to General Dynamics NASSCO, a subsidiary of GD, for the maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Chung-Hoon and USS James E. Williams guided missile destroyers.

The company stated in a press release that this contract marks a pivotal step in ensuring the readiness and longevity of these vessels and reaffirms General Dynamics NASSCO’s crucial role in supporting the U.S. Navy’s fleet.

The initial contract, valued at $15.6 million, includes options that, if exercised, would elevate the cumulative value of the contract to an impressive $753.8 million.

Dave Baker, Vice President of Repair for General Dynamics NASSCO, expressed the company’s readiness and gratitude for this essential task. He stated, “NASSCO and our industry partners are looking forward to executing a pair of successful availabilities and are thankful the Navy has sole-sourced the contract to us to lead this effort. Much like our recent success with the modernization of USS Pinckney, our repair team is ready to tackle another opportunity with our Navy partners and get these ships back to the fleet in a timely manner.”

The scope of work for this contract will encompass maintenance, modernization, and repair activities and will be carried out in two key locations: Norfolk, Virginia, and San Diego, California. If all options are exercised, the work will extend through November 2030, ensuring the vessels remain in optimal operational condition.

General Dynamics NASSCO is renowned for its expertise in ship design, construction, and repair services for the U.S. Navy and commercial markets. With its extensive capabilities, the company plays a vital role in supporting the readiness and effectiveness of the U.S. Navy’s fleet.