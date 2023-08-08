US Navy awards contracts for nine guided-missile destroyers

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and HII have been awarded multiyear procurement contracts to build nine Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for the U.S. Navy.

According to the Pentagon’s announcements, last week, HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division was awarded a contract for constructing six Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works for building three other destroyers.

The contracts include options for additional DDG 51 ships and for engineering, design and post-delivery efforts.

The Pentagon’s statement does not disclose the value of either company’s contract.

“It is a privilege for our shipbuilders to build these ships in service of our Navy,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “We look forward to the years of stability that this award provides and the opportunity to continue working with our industry partners on this important class of ships.”

Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers built for the U.S. Navy incorporate a number of design modifications that collectively provide significantly enhanced capability. DDG 125 includes the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) and the Aegis Baseline 10 Combat System that is required to keep pace with the threats well into the 21st century.

“We appreciate the opportunity to build on our history of providing these highly advanced ships for the U.S. Navy fleet and are honored to do our part to contribute to protecting the nation and our families,” said Chuck Krugh, president of Bath Iron Works. “Flight III destroyers have significant increased capability, and our skilled shipbuilders are committed to producing ships that meet the quality standards that our Navy Sailors deserve.”

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection. Guided missile destroyers are the backbone of the U.S. surface fleet and are capable of fighting multiple air, surface and subsurface threats simultaneously.