US Navy awards $95M to BAE for P-8A countermeasure pods

BAE Systems has been awarded a $95 million contract from the U.S. Navy to develop and produce advanced countermeasure pods designed to protect the P-8A Poseidon Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft from missile threats and other hazards.

The P-8A Poseidon, renowned for its role in anti-submarine warfare, maritime patrol, and reconnaissance missions, will benefit from the new electronic warfare (EW) pods that offer advanced threat detection and countermeasures. The pods are designed to intercept and neutralize air-to-air and surface-to-air missile threats, thereby expanding the operational range and survivability of the Poseidon and its crews.

“We’re working closely with the U.S. Navy to deliver innovative solutions to protect this critical, high-value aircraft,” said Don Davidson, director of Advanced Compact Electronic Warfare Solutions at BAE Systems. “We quickly prototyped a very capable system using proven technology to defend against air-to-air and surface-to-air guided threats.”

BAE Systems’ countermeasure pods feature a flexible, open architecture that allows for rapid and cost-effective upgrades to counter emerging threats. This adaptability ensures the system remains effective against a broad spectrum of missile threats and can integrate new electronic warfare techniques as they are developed.

The engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract awarded to BAE Systems follows a successful rapid-response contract with the Navy in 2021, which demonstrated the system’s effectiveness in detecting and countering threats. The development phase included designing, building, and testing a demonstration pod, showcasing strong collaboration between the military and industry.

The P-8A self-protection pod is part of BAE Systems’ Intrepid Shield approach to aircraft and ground platform survivability. This layered defense strategy employs the full electromagnetic spectrum to detect, exploit, and counter advanced threats. The modular design of the pod allows it to be adapted quickly for use on other high-value airborne platforms, ensuring broader applicability across various mission profiles.

BAE Systems will conduct the development and production of the P-8A countermeasure pods at its state-of-the-art facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire, and Austin, Texas. This contract is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing electronic warfare capabilities and providing reliable solutions to enhance the safety and effectiveness of U.S. and allied forces.

As threats evolve and the battlefield becomes increasingly complex, advanced countermeasure systems like those being developed by BAE Systems are critical in maintaining operational superiority and ensuring the safety of military assets. The P-8A Poseidon, equipped with these new countermeasure pods, will be better prepared to operate in hostile environments, securing its role as a vital component of the U.S. Navy’s maritime operations.