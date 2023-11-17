US Navy and HII begin fabrication for new destroyer

The U.S. Navy, in collaboration with HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division, ceremoniously commenced fabrication for the prospective USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135) on November 13 at HII’s shipyard.

Named in honor of the late Thad Cochran, a venerable United States senator who notably represented Mississippi from 1978 to 2018 and chaired the United States Senate Appropriations Committee, DDG 135 represents a pivotal step in naval advancements. The ship will materialize as a Flight III guided missile destroyer, anchored by the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar, effectively fortifying the fleet’s warfighting prowess. Notably, the Flight III iteration commences with DDGs 125-126, extends to DDG 128, and further iterations.

“The future USS Thad Cochran’s start of fabrication is the first major milestone in the construction of the ship. Flight III guided missile destroyers will deliver unparalleled warfighting capabilities to the Fleet, bringing nearly 10,000 tons of American maritime strength across the world’s oceans and seas,” highlighted Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 program manager at Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships.

Ingalls Shipbuilding division concurrently advances on additional future destroyers such as Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131), and Sam Nunn (DDG 133), illustrating the sustained momentum in bolstering naval capabilities.

As a key pillar within the Defense Department’s expansive acquisition portfolio, PEO Ships undertakes the developmental and procurement responsibilities for an extensive range of vessels, spanning destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, boats, and craft.