Friday, November 17, 2023
type here...

US Navy and HII begin fabrication for new destroyer

NewsMaritime SecurityPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

The U.S. Navy, in collaboration with HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division, ceremoniously commenced fabrication for the prospective USS Thad Cochran (DDG 135) on November 13 at HII’s shipyard.

Named in honor of the late Thad Cochran, a venerable United States senator who notably represented Mississippi from 1978 to 2018 and chaired the United States Senate Appropriations Committee, DDG 135 represents a pivotal step in naval advancements. The ship will materialize as a Flight III guided missile destroyer, anchored by the AN/SPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar, effectively fortifying the fleet’s warfighting prowess. Notably, the Flight III iteration commences with DDGs 125-126, extends to DDG 128, and further iterations.

“The future USS Thad Cochran’s start of fabrication is the first major milestone in the construction of the ship. Flight III guided missile destroyers will deliver unparalleled warfighting capabilities to the Fleet, bringing nearly 10,000 tons of American maritime strength across the world’s oceans and seas,” highlighted Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 program manager at Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ingalls Shipbuilding division concurrently advances on additional future destroyers such as Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131), and Sam Nunn (DDG 133), illustrating the sustained momentum in bolstering naval capabilities.

Ingalls Shipbuilding starts fabrication of Thad Cochran (DDG 135).

As a key pillar within the Defense Department’s expansive acquisition portfolio, PEO Ships undertakes the developmental and procurement responsibilities for an extensive range of vessels, spanning destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, boats, and craft.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military on edge as Ukrainian resistance gains momentum

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian military expressed fears over the actions of Ukrainian partisans operating in occupied territories. The Ukrainian resistance movement is gaining momentum, leaving Russian military...

UAE buys advanced ship-killing missiles

Maritime Security

Belarus reportedly receives Chinese-made ballistic missile

Army

Uganda showcases its recently acquired Mi-28 helicopters

Aviation

US Army just tested its new PrSM ballistic missile

Army

Next-gen engine for future aircraft completes preliminary design review

Aviation

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.