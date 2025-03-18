type here...

US forces conduct live-fire drills with M1A2 SEP v3 tanks

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Aaron Edwards

The U.S. military has released new footage from the latest squad and platoon-level live-fire training conducted as part of the Friendship 25 exercise, held in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

The exercise, designed to enhance cooperation between U.S. and Royal Saudi Land Forces, featured upgraded M1A2 SEP v3 Abrams tanks from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

The footage, released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), captures the advanced combat maneuvers of the M1A2 SEP v3 tanks at an undisclosed location on February 12, 2025. Friendship 25 serves to strengthen the capabilities of both U.S. and Saudi forces, improving their readiness to address regional security challenges and respond to emerging threats.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 (SEP v3) represents the latest and most advanced variant of the Abrams main battle tank. The SEP v3 features significant upgrades over its predecessors, focusing on improved survivability, firepower, and battlefield networking.

Photo by Matthew Madden

One of the key enhancements in the SEP v3 model is its upgraded armor package, which includes additional protection against modern anti-tank threats. The tank also incorporates an improved fire control system and an advanced ammunition data link that enhances the effectiveness of new types of projectiles, including programmable airburst rounds. The M1A2 SEP v3 is equipped with the latest Commander’s Primary Sight and Gunner’s Primary Sight, providing superior target acquisition and engagement capabilities.

In addition to firepower and protection improvements, the SEP v3 variant introduces upgraded power generation and electronic systems. The vehicle is fitted with an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), allowing essential functions to operate while the main engine is turned off, reducing fuel consumption and thermal signature. The Abrams’ digital backbone has also been modernized to support future upgrades and facilitate better communication with other battlefield assets.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Lockheed wins new C-5M upgrade deal

Colton Jones -
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been awarded a new contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to enhance and sustain the Air Force's fleet of...

Wreckage confirms combat debut of Ukraine’s new drone

Aviation

Ukraine destroys S-400 air defense system in Crimea

Army

Russia seizes one of Europe’s largest lithium-rich sites

Army

Russia gets new batch of Su-35S jets

Aviation

South Korea tests long-range cruise missile

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.