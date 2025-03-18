US forces conduct live-fire drills with M1A2 SEP v3 tanks

The U.S. military has released new footage from the latest squad and platoon-level live-fire training conducted as part of the Friendship 25 exercise, held in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

The exercise, designed to enhance cooperation between U.S. and Royal Saudi Land Forces, featured upgraded M1A2 SEP v3 Abrams tanks from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

The footage, released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), captures the advanced combat maneuvers of the M1A2 SEP v3 tanks at an undisclosed location on February 12, 2025. Friendship 25 serves to strengthen the capabilities of both U.S. and Saudi forces, improving their readiness to address regional security challenges and respond to emerging threats.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 (SEP v3) represents the latest and most advanced variant of the Abrams main battle tank. The SEP v3 features significant upgrades over its predecessors, focusing on improved survivability, firepower, and battlefield networking.

One of the key enhancements in the SEP v3 model is its upgraded armor package, which includes additional protection against modern anti-tank threats. The tank also incorporates an improved fire control system and an advanced ammunition data link that enhances the effectiveness of new types of projectiles, including programmable airburst rounds. The M1A2 SEP v3 is equipped with the latest Commander’s Primary Sight and Gunner’s Primary Sight, providing superior target acquisition and engagement capabilities.

In addition to firepower and protection improvements, the SEP v3 variant introduces upgraded power generation and electronic systems. The vehicle is fitted with an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), allowing essential functions to operate while the main engine is turned off, reducing fuel consumption and thermal signature. The Abrams’ digital backbone has also been modernized to support future upgrades and facilitate better communication with other battlefield assets.