US B-52 bombers flew over Europe to conduct theater familiarization

The U.S. Air Force announced on Monday that the 5th Bomb Wing’s B-52 Stratofortress aircraft operating out of RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, flew over Europe on an integration mission to conduct bilateral and theater familiarization.

The bomber aircraft landed in the Czech Republic to practice quick-turn sortie regeneration, where the aircraft shuts off its engines, repacks its parachute and refuels in preparation for another mission. Performing these preflight maneuvers from different locations enables our crews and aircraft to be quickly launched from a variety of partner and allied airfields, extending our range of operations.

Fighter aircraft from the Czech Republic also joined the bombers in the air and executed a range of maneuvers to support flying training objectives and interoperability between Allies and Partners.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Operations like these truly enhance our interoperability with our Allies and Partners,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and NATO’s Allied Air Command. “We’re baking-in the necessary skills to it increases our combined capabilities and readiness while allowing flexible and agile options for our bombers to respond to any changes in the operational environment.”

Bomber Task Force missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. BTF mission offer unique opportunities for allies and partners to strengthen collective deterrence and security throughout the region.