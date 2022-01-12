US Army wants to develop a Next Generation Howitzer

The U.S. Army is devoting fresh energy to developing the new 155mm mobile howitzer to address current mobility, weight and lethality deficiencies of currently tracked artillery systems.

According to a U.S. government’s main contracting website notice issued earlier this month, the Army is seeking information from industry to support the Government’s interest in exploring Next Generation Howitzer technologies.

“The Next Generation Howitzer is intended to be a more mobile and survivable 155mm system with a greater firing range and greater volume of fire than current howitzer systems,” the Jan. 7 notice reads.

According to the solicitation, the service would aim to conduct a multiyear capability assessment of Next Generation Howitzer technologies.

The US military is considering the option of integrating a 155mm cannon system onto a wheeled platform, such as Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT).

The responses will help the Army determine whether to begin funding a new program of a 155mm truck-mounted howitzer.

Firms or companies are invited to indicate their capabilities by providing specifications ​to design, model, manufacture, qualify and field truck-based 155 mm artillery, as well their ability to work with the United States government and integrate new technologies into the system.