Wednesday, January 12, 2022
type here...

US Army wants to develop a Next Generation Howitzer

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Bryan Myhr

The U.S. Army is devoting fresh energy to developing the new 155mm mobile howitzer to address current mobility, weight and lethality deficiencies of currently tracked artillery systems.

According to a U.S. government’s main contracting website notice issued earlier this month, the Army is seeking information from industry to support the Government’s interest in exploring Next Generation Howitzer technologies.

“The Next Generation Howitzer is intended to be a more mobile and survivable 155mm system with a greater firing range and greater volume of fire than current howitzer systems,” the Jan. 7 notice reads.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the solicitation, the service would aim to conduct a multiyear capability assessment of Next Generation Howitzer technologies.

The US military is considering the option of integrating a 155mm cannon system onto a wheeled platform, such as Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT).

The responses will help the Army determine whether to begin funding a new program of a 155mm truck-mounted howitzer.

Firms or companies are invited to indicate their capabilities by providing specifications ​to design, model, manufacture, qualify and field truck-based 155 mm artillery, as well their ability to work with the United States government and integrate new technologies into the system.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine