Monday, November 13, 2023
US Army unveils concept of new combat vehicle

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Artist’s conception

The U.S. Army has released a “concept” image of its next-generation mechanized infantry combat vehicle, slated to replace the aging M2 Bradley.

Designated as the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle, this innovative tracked platform is envisioned as a comprehensive upgrade, addressing the technological limitations of its predecessor.

The M2 Bradley, which entered service in 1981, has served as a stalwart infantry fighting vehicle, transporting troops across battlefields and providing vital support to dismounted forces. However, with advancements in warfare technology, the need for a more technologically advanced and versatile replacement became imperative.

The XM30 is designed as a tracked vehicle with a focus on reconnaissance, offering enhanced protection, transportation capabilities, and small-arms firepower for squad elements. While the detailed design is yet to be finalized, key features have been outlined for potential vendors to include in their prototypes. These include space for two operators and capacity for six additional personnel, a 50mm cannon, a remote turret, and anti-tank guided missiles. The weaponry on the XM30 is set to incorporate cutting-edge sensor and fire control systems.

The released concept image, although intentionally impartial regarding specific contractors, offers a glimpse into the futuristic, well-protected, and formidable chassis that is likely to influence the final design of the XM30. Currently, the project is undergoing rigorous evaluation and competition, with General Dynamics Land Systems and a consortium led by American Rheinmetall Vehicles vying for the contract.

“In the close fight, the XM30 will enable the ability of squads to maneuver by detecting and destroying targets at a range beyond the enemy’s capability,” stated the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology alongside the released image.

