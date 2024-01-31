Wednesday, January 31, 2024
US Army transfers control of Typhon strike weapon to PEO Missiles and Space

By Colton Jones
Photo by Darrell Ames

The U.S. Army announced that it had shifted the primary responsibility for the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) from the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office to the Program Executive Office of Missiles and Space.

The MRC, known as the Typhon Weapon System, is a ground-launched system designed to provide multi-domain fires against specific threats. The system leverages existing Raytheon-produced SM-6 missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Brig. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the Department of Defense, joint service, and industry partners in swiftly delivering the hardware to enable Soldier training. The development of the MRC, from conceptualization to deployment, has been characterized by speed and efficiency.

Battery 1, featuring an initial prototype MRC at the Battery Level, was delivered by the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office in Fiscal Year 2023.

The Army said in a release that this delivery bolstered the capabilities of the Long-Range Fires Battalion in support of Multi-Domain Operations. The Battery comprises essential components such as the Battery Operations Center, Federated Command and Control, Vertical Launch System, and the Navy’s SM-6 and Tomahawk missiles.

According to a press release, operational capability for the MRC was achieved in 2023 after rigorous system testing, training, and missile delivery. Program Executive Office Missiles and Space will now proceed with further prototype fabrication, fielding, future production, and lifecycle sustainment of the MRC system.

