Thursday, May 16, 2024
type here...

BAE to develop new countermeasure system for US Navy jets

NewsMaritime SecurityPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Artist rendering

BAE Systems has been selected by the U.S. Navy to develop the Dual Band Decoy (DBD), one of the most advanced radio frequency (RF) countermeasures available.

As noted by the company, the DBD is a cutting-edge RF self-protection jammer designed to shield fighter jets from enemy attacks.

Building on the success of BAE Systems’ AN/ALE-55 Fiber-Optic Towed Decoy, the DBD features a towed unit connected by a fiber-optic cable to electronic warfare equipment onboard the aircraft. This decoy leverages the latest jamming technology to disrupt enemy radars and lure missiles away from the aircraft. It can be deployed by the pilot or automatically in response to detected threats, providing crucial protection in highly contested airspace.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“With Dual Band Decoy, we are building on the ALE-55’s years of mission success as a high-powered jamming system,” said Don Davidson, director of the Advanced Compact Electronic Warfare Solutions product line at BAE Systems. “Dual Band Decoy delivers broad capability that can be installed on a variety of aircraft and is upgradeable to address future threats.”

The Dual Band Decoy incorporates BAE Systems’ custom integrated circuits, which enhance performance and capability while reducing size, weight, and power requirements. It is a key component of BAE Systems’ Intrepid Shield™ approach, which aims to create a protective sphere around platforms in contested environments by utilizing the full electromagnetic spectrum to detect, exploit, and counter advanced threats.

The DBD will initially be deployed on the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Development work will be conducted at BAE Systems’ state-of-the-art facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Patria ready to restart 155mm artillery production

Dylan Malyasov -
In response to the evolving dynamics of modern warfare, Finnish defense company Patria has announced its readiness to resume the production of 155mm field...

Russia intensifies use of new Su-57 jets for strikes on Ukraine

Aviation

China’s new stealth warship spotted during sea trials

Maritime Security

Close-up photo shows China’s new EW vehicle

Army

Nammo, Raytheon ramps up rocket motor production

Aviation

North Korea reveals dozens of new ballistic missiles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.