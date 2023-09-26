US Army orders more CROWS gun turrets

International technology company Kongsberg has announced that it has received an order from the US Army to deliver an additional 409 CROWS remote weapon stations, spares and support.

In a release late Monday, Kongsberg said the order has a value of $94 million or approximately NOK 1 billion.

The order is part of the IDIQ* frame contract awarded in October 2022, the fourth consecutive five-year contract awarded Kongsberg for the delivery and support of the US Army Commonly Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS).

“We are very pleased for the opportunity to deliver additional CROWS systems to the US Army and with the confidence our customers place in our products and our organization,” says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The deliveries will be manufactured and assembled at the Kongsberg facility in Johnstown PA.

Over the past 25 years, Kongsberg has delivered more than 22,000 Remote Weapon Systems to customers in more than 28 different nations.