US Army deploys mock Russian tanks for realistic troop training

The U.S. Army has introduced a mock Russian T-72 tank, creatively designed to simulate the real thing, in order to enhance its troops’ training.

This unconventional training method was recently showcased by soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, who operated modified Humvees resembling T-72 tanks at the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) in Hawaii on November 6, 2023.

The JPMRC, recognized as the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC), specializes in generating readiness by replicating environments and conditions that closely mirror real-world operational scenarios. The deployment of this simulated T-72 tank underscores the Army’s commitment to providing its troops with realistic and effective training experiences.

These Humvees have been equipped with specially designed kits, including lightweight framing and fabric coverings, along with inflatable components. When attached to a standard Humvee, these elements create a visual signature and silhouette that closely resembles the Russian T-72 tank, immersing troops in lifelike training scenarios. Notably, the fake T-72 is equipped with a rotating turret assembly, further enhancing the authenticity of the training experience.

The use of these simulated vehicles is complemented by the integration of the Army’s Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES). This family of training devices can be attached to various vehicles and weapon systems, enabling troops to engage in simulated combat, register “hits,” and record “kills” during training exercises. This innovative combination of visual realism and interactive training technologies is designed to better prepare soldiers for the challenges they may encounter in actual combat situations.

The U.S. Army continues to prioritize the readiness and effectiveness of its forces.