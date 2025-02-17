Upgraded Cybertruck unveiled at IDEX 2025 defense show

Unplugged Performance, a company specializing in performance upgrades for Tesla vehicles, has unveiled its modified Cybertruck at the IDEX 2025 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The upgraded vehicle, named the UP INVINCIBLE Cybertruck, was presented at the International Golden Group’s (IGG) booth in collaboration with defense partner Archimedes Defense.

“The UP INVINCIBLE Cybertruck debuts at IDEX (International Defense Expo) Abu Dhabi in IGG’s booth today with our defense partners Archimedes Defense. We encourage buyers in the region to consider the many benefits of our Cybertrucks for duty,” the company stated.

While this version of the Cybertruck is designed for premium clients, Unplugged Performance and its partners are also developing an armored variant tailored for specialized security applications. The armored model is being developed by the company’s UP.FIT division, which focuses on solutions for law enforcement and special forces units.

The UP.FIT division specializes in modifying Tesla vehicles for police, military, and tactical use, adapting them for operational durability and security. Although specific details about the Cybertruck’s armored variant remain undisclosed, the company emphasizes its potential as a versatile platform for various security and defense roles.