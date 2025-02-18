Ukraine unveils new Gyurza armored vehicle at IDEX 2025

At IDEX 2025, Ukrainian defense manufacturer UKR ARMO TECH unveiled its latest armored vehicle, the GYURZA-O2, designed for modern battlefield conditions.

This new model, featuring advanced protection and electronic warfare capabilities, is set to be delivered to Ukraine’s Defense Forces in large numbers this year.

The GYURZA-O2 is built on a specialized chassis, offering improved crew and component protection at NATO STANAG 4569 Levels 2 and 3. It provides resistance against 7.62x39mm and 7.62x54mm armor-piercing incendiary rounds, 155mm artillery shell explosions at 80 meters, and anti-tank mine blasts with up to 8kg of TNT under its reinforced V-shaped hull.

The vehicle is powered by a six-cylinder Cummins diesel engine, featuring electronic control, an automatic transmission, and a reinforced suspension system, ensuring reliable operation in urban, off-road, and extreme climate conditions. GYURZA-O2 maintains operational effectiveness between temperatures of -40°C to +50°C, with a range of 600 km and a top speed of 110 km/h.

Recognizing the growing drone threat, UKR ARMO TECH has integrated modern electronic warfare (EW) systems into its vehicles. The onboard EW system, operating across 150-1030 MHz frequencies, provides protection against FPV drones and guided threats.

Additionally, GYURZA-O2 can be fitted with the FlyOff threat detection system, which monitors, detects, and localizes enemy drone signals in real time. This allows the vehicle’s crew to engage countermeasures before an incoming threat reaches its target.

To enhance crew survivability, the GYURZA-O2 includes shock-absorbing mine-resistant seats with five-point safety harnesses. The interior is lined with anti-spall material to prevent fragmentation injuries, while external cage armor further reduces vulnerability to shaped-charge munitions.

The GYURZA-O2 is equipped with a 360° surveillance system featuring day and night cameras, infrared detectors, and digital navigation tools. A dedicated light masking mode ensures stealth operations by deactivating external lights while maintaining night vision functionality.

Incorporating advanced communications and control systems, UKR ARMO TECH has also introduced options for integrating new battlefield management solutions tailored to mission-specific requirements.

Constructed using ballistic-grade alloy steel, the GYURZA-O2 meets NATO AEP-55 STANAG 4569 standards. All armor materials undergo ballistic testing by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s certified laboratory.

The company has confirmed that GYURZA-O2 has received NATO Stock Numbers (NSN), enabling it to be exported to allied nations. This certification affirms the vehicle’s compliance with international defense procurement requirements.