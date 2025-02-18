Milanion partners with Indonesia for unmanned naval fleet

Milanion Group has signed a contract with Republikorp (RDI) to deliver unmanned surface vessel (USV) conversions for the Indonesian Navy.

Under the agreement, Milanion will supply an initial batch of five 20-meter USVs, integrating its Advanced Autonomous Conversion Kit into the vessels. The project will be executed in collaboration with a local Indonesian shipyard responsible for designing, building, and supplying the boats as per the Navy’s specifications.

The agreement was formalized at the IDEX 2025 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, where Milanion is showcasing a range of cutting-edge defense and security solutions. The contract was signed by Milanion Group CEO Davinder Dogra and Republikorp CEO Norman Joesoef at the event, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The partnership aims to expand collaboration between the two companies and explore further opportunities in Indonesia’s defense sector for sophisticated and highly mobile solutions tailored to local operational requirements.

Milanion’s Advanced Autonomous Conversion Kit is designed to transform manned vessels into autonomous or remotely operated platforms, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and safety. These USVs will be equipped with modular systems, allowing for mission-specific configurations that support reconnaissance, patrol, surveillance, and force protection roles.

Speaking about the partnership, Milanion CEO Davinder Dogra stated, “This collaboration is a testament to the complementary strengths of our two companies. Our evolving relationship will unlock opportunities across the tri-service domains of maritime, land, and air. We are confident that this agreement will enable us to create innovative solutions that enhance operational capabilities based on local requirements.”

The agreement is expected to pave the way for the wider adoption of unmanned technologies in Indonesia’s defense infrastructure, particularly as regional maritime security threats continue to evolve.

Milanion is a leading developer of advanced unmanned systems, offering integrated technology solutions for defense and security operations. The company specializes in multi-mission platforms designed for autonomous or remote-controlled deployment across various operational environments. Milanion’s portfolio features modular, ‘plug and play’ systems engineered for adaptability, interoperability, and cost-effectiveness.