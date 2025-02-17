Uzbekistan unveils new military vehicles at IDEX 2025

The Middle East’s largest defense exhibition, IDEX 2025, has opened in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of the President of the UAE, with support from the country’s government and armed forces.

For the first time, Uzbekistan is participating in the event, unveiling its latest military hardware, including the Arslon 8×8 and Arslon 6×6 armored personnel carriers (APCs) and the To‘fon self-propelled howitzer.

Uzbekistan has made progress in developing its domestic defense industry and is now entering the global arms market with its latest offerings.

The Arslon APC, built to NATO standards, is equipped with an automated combat module capable of targeting in both day and night conditions. Depending on the configuration, the vehicle weighs between 32 and 35 tons and features mine protection rated at level 4a/4b, equivalent to withstanding 10 kilograms of TNT.

The front section provides level six protection, while the sides and rear are rated at level four. The vehicle integrates computerized control systems and an automated weapon module. Although specific technical details remain classified, the APC is designed for troop transport and specialized operations in high-risk areas.

The To‘fon howitzer is an artillery system mounted on a truck chassis with an armored cabin. It is comparable to the French CAESAR and the Israeli ATMOS systems, offering mobile firepower for modern battlefield conditions.

Uzbekistan’s participation in IDEX 2025 signals its ambition to expand its defense industry and showcase its military advancements on the international stage.