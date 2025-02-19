Emirati company Calidus develops new fighting vehicle

Emirati defense manufacturer Calidus has introduced its latest 8×8 Light Infantry Fighting Vehicle (LIFV) at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025.

The new vehicle, based on the existing Wahash 8×8 platform, features a significantly reduced profile while maintaining key capabilities of its predecessor.

The LIFV is designed to provide enhanced maneuverability and protection for mechanized infantry forces. Unlike the standard Wahash Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), the new model omits an amphibious propulsion system but retains an overpressure system for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protection. This design adjustment allows for a more compact and adaptable combat vehicle while ensuring the safety of its crew and passengers in various operational environments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Calidus has equipped the LIFV with a new unmanned weapon station, allowing it to accommodate up to 10 soldiers in addition to a crew of three. The displayed prototype at IDEX 2025 was fitted with the Turkish company Aselsan’s Nefer unmanned turret. The Nefer system can be armed with a 25 or 30 mm main gun, a co-axial 12.7 or 7.62 mm machine gun, and optional anti-tank guided missiles, significantly enhancing the vehicle’s firepower.

The LIFV retains the same engine and transmission as the Wahash 8×8, ensuring continuity in performance and logistics for existing users of the platform. The use of a proven drivetrain enables the vehicle to maintain high mobility across diverse terrains while supporting a range of combat missions, from urban warfare to conventional battlefield engagements.

The unveiling of the LIFV at IDEX 2025 underscores the growing capabilities of the UAE’s defense industry. Calidus continues to expand its portfolio of advanced armored vehicles, contributing to the country’s efforts to enhance its self-reliance in military manufacturing. The new LIFV is expected to attract interest from regional and international military forces looking for a modern, versatile, and cost-effective combat vehicle solution.