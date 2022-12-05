Ukrainian troops show off wreckage of downed Russian strike aircraft

The wreckage of the Russian Su-24 Fencer strike jet shot down by Ukraine has been found near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Footage of the burned-out Russian combat aircraft began circulating on social media earlier today.

According to OSINT experts, it was the wreckage of a Russian Su-24M Su-24M Fencer swing-wing combat jet, with the serial number RF-93798 and bort number 48 Blue, that was shot down earlier at one of the most highly contested – and destroyed – areas of the front, near the city of Bakhmut.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Sukhoi Su-24 (NATO reporting name: Fencer) is a supersonic, all-weather attack aircraft developed in the Soviet Union. The aircraft has a variable-sweep wing, twin engines, and a side-by-side seating arrangement for its crew of two. It was the first of the former USSR’s aircraft to carry an integrated digital navigation/attack system.

The Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, has reported that the Russian Armed Forces has lost at least 7 Su-24M/MR strike aircraft since Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.