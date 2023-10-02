Ukrainian troops blow up whole column of Russian tanks near Urozhaine

The entire column of Russian tanks and fighting vehicles was destroyed by Ukrainian forces near Urozhaine village in the eastern Donetsk region.

According to the Militarnyi, Russian troops attempted to assault Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region of southern Ukraine. They chose to attack Ukrainian positions near the recently liberated village of Urozhaine.

On September 28, the Russians attempted to retake Urozhaine with infantry, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, but the attack failed completely, and the Ukrainian troops blew up a whole column of Russian tanks as soldiers fled the battlefield.

After the battle, a drone spotted two destroyed T-80BV and T-72B3 tanks, several armored personnel carriers, one BRM-1K, and Russian infantry in the fields and landings.

Later, the Russians also tried to save one T-80BV tank with the help of an armored recovery vehicle, but Ukrainian drones intercepted it near the village of Staromlynivka, which is located near Urozhaine.