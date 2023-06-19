Monday, June 19, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian Soldiers destroy Russia’s suicide tank full of explosives

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian 70-year-old T-54/55 tank filled with explosives and coming to Ukrainian trenches to blow them.

Russians packed the ancient tank with tons of explosives and remotely drove them at Ukranian trenches.

The suicide tank hits a mine and slows down and a Ukrainian soldier then hits it with an anti-tank weapon, blowing the tank up in a massive fireball.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Pro-Russian channel ‘Romanov’ claimed that Russian soldiers had stuffed the Soviet-era T-54 tank with six tons of explosives before attempting to blow up Ukrainian soldiers. Russian media claimed that the remote-controlled explosive device caused a number of Ukrainian casualties, but those figures could not be confirmed.

The T-54/55 is the most-produced tank in military history. The Soviets produced a staggering 83,500 tanks. The Poles and Czechs made 21,000 more. China cloned it and made sure North Korea, North Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia had as many as they needed.

Russia has used the Syrian-style tactic with suicide combat vehicles at least twice.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine