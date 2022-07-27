Ukrainian military shows captured Russian infantry fight vehicle

Ukrainian military showed Russia’s BMP-3 tracked infantry fighting vehicle captured in the eastern Kharkiv region after fighting against Russian servicemen.

According to well-known Kharkiv volunteer Roman Donik, Ukrainian forces captured a Russian modern combat vehicle near the eastern city of Izyum.

The Oryx Blog, run by military analysts Stijn Mitzer and Joost Oliemans, said that Ukrainian Army has captured at least 43 Russian BMP-3 fighting vehicles since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The BMP-3 is a Russian-made tracked amphibious infantry fighting vehicle, also called a light tank, that can hold a squad of infantry. It has a 100 mm main gun that fires HE to demolish buildings, can fire long-range ATGMs through its barrel, and a 30 mm autocannon and a medium machine gun as a single unit in the turret.

The BMP-3, first seen in public during a parade in Moscow in 1990, was built by Kurganmashzavod, developer, and manufacturer of the BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle. The hull of the BMP-3 resembles the BMD Airborne Infantry Fighting Vehicle, with a new turret in the center of the vehicle.

The troop compartment at the rear of the hull is accessed via a pair of doors in the hull rear. The BMP-3 is fully amphibious, propelled in the water by two water jets mounted at the rear of the hull.