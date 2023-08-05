Saturday, August 5, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian kamikaze drone boat attacks Russian oil tanker

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

One of Russia’s flagged tankers is said to have come under attack by unmanned naval drones near the Kerch Bridge Friday night.

A U.S.-sanctioned Russian tanker near the strategic bridge linking Russia to Crimea was damaged by an sea drone attack, Russian maritime officials said early on Saturday.

Russian state media are reporting an attack on the Sig, a Russian tanker ship, damaging the vessel and causing minor injuries to crew. Citing an unnamed Ukrainian security service source, Ukraine’s Interfax agency said the attack was conducted by Ukraine’s security and naval forces in its territorial waters, using sea drones.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukraine rarely publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive in the 17-month-old Russian invasion.

In 2019, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the Sig, along with several other vessels and individuals for “participating in a sanctions evasion scheme to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces operating in Syria”.

The OSINTtechnical mentioned the Russian Sig tanker was a prolific sanctions violator and a major lifeline for the Russian war effort in Syria.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

China increases J-20 stealth fighter jet production

Colton Jones -
The Chinese defense industry has apparently found ways to increase production of the new J-20 stealth fighter jet to 100 aircraft per year. Writing for...

Elbit Systems delivers first artillery systems to Denmark

Army

Ukrainian drones attack Russian warship

Maritime Security

Homar-K rocket launcher passes tests, moves to serial production

Army

US Army receives most advanced version of the situational awareness system

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog