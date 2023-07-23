Ukrainian FPV drone successfully destroys Russian gigantic mortar

Ukrainian troops reportedly blew up a Russian giant 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar in the Donbas region.

In footage released by Combat Group K-2 of The Battle Group K2 of the 54th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, it appears that Ukrainian soldiers are using the First-Person View (FPV) kamikaze drone to destroy Russian 2S4 mortar.

The military group said on 23 July: “Tyulpan burned for a long time and then exploded due to detonation.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Earlier, the same mortar was destroyed by an FPV drone near Verkhnokamyanka, Luhansk region.

The 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) is a Cold War-era 240mm self-propelled mortar designed to destroy cities. It is the largest weapon of this general type in service anywhere in the world.

The self-propelled 2S4 mortars, of a caliber surpassing Western counterparts, can fire high-explosive, incendiary, guided, cluster, neutron and nuclear warheads, some of which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of about 20 km.