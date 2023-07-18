Tuesday, July 18, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian artillery with FPV kamikaze drone

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces blow up a Russian 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm self-propelled heavy mortar with a deadly drone strike.

Drone footage, shared by the Ukrainian military, shows the First-Person View (FPV) kamikaze drone flying straight into a Russian self-propelled heavy mortar near Verkhnokamyanka, Luhansk region.

The 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) is a Cold War-era 240mm self-propelled mortar designed to destroy cities. It is the largest weapon of this general type in service anywhere in the world.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The self-propelled 2S4 mortars, of a caliber surpassing Western counterparts, can fire high-explosive, incendiary, guided, cluster, neutron and nuclear warheads, some of which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of about 20 km.

The primary ammunition for the weapon is the high-explosive 53-F-864 mortar projectile which has a total weight of 130 kg. The GMWZ-7 fuze could be set to have either a delayed action or detonate on contact.

The weapon uses a five-part propelling charge system, which varies the muzzle velocity from 158 to 362 m/s and ensure a range of up to 9,650 m. Originally the Tyulpan was also capable of firing ZBV4 shells with nuclear warheads.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog