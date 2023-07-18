Ukrainian forces destroy Russian artillery with FPV kamikaze drone

Ukrainian forces blow up a Russian 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm self-propelled heavy mortar with a deadly drone strike.

Drone footage, shared by the Ukrainian military, shows the First-Person View (FPV) kamikaze drone flying straight into a Russian self-propelled heavy mortar near Verkhnokamyanka, Luhansk region.

The 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) is a Cold War-era 240mm self-propelled mortar designed to destroy cities. It is the largest weapon of this general type in service anywhere in the world.

The self-propelled 2S4 mortars, of a caliber surpassing Western counterparts, can fire high-explosive, incendiary, guided, cluster, neutron and nuclear warheads, some of which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of about 20 km.

#Ukraine: A Russian 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm self-propelled mortar was destroyed by Ukrainian forces in Verkhnokamyanka, #Luhansk Oblast- including with multiple FPV loitering munitions. pic.twitter.com/svPwMihGfF — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 17, 2023

The primary ammunition for the weapon is the high-explosive 53-F-864 mortar projectile which has a total weight of 130 kg. The GMWZ-7 fuze could be set to have either a delayed action or detonate on contact.

The weapon uses a five-part propelling charge system, which varies the muzzle velocity from 158 to 362 m/s and ensure a range of up to 9,650 m. Originally the Tyulpan was also capable of firing ZBV4 shells with nuclear warheads.