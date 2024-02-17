Ukrainian forces withdraw from Avdiivka

Ukrainian Chief of General Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka, a key town that has become a focal point in the ongoing battles in the region.

Syrskyi stated, “Considering the operational situation around Avdiivka and aiming to prevent encirclement while safeguarding the lives and health of our servicemen, I have made the decision to withdraw our units from the city and transition to a defensive posture at more advantageous positions.”

“We are taking measures to stabilize the situation and hold our current positions,” he added, affirming Ukraine’s resolve to reclaim Avdiivka.

Avdiivka has been a hotly contested area since Russian-backed forces seized control of significant parts of the Donbas region, including Donetsk, in 2014. The town has remained under constant threat since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored that Ukraine’s maintenance of a shortage of weapons, particularly artillery and long-range strike capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of hostilities. He warned against this self-weakening of democracies, stressing that it undermines collective efforts and the shared goals of democratic nations.

Zelensky reiterated his call for increased military assistance from Western nations, emphasizing Ukraine’s proven ability to confront Russian forces on the battlefield.