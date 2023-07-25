Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukraine said Tuesday that it shot down one of Russia’s most advanced operational attack helicopters using a man-portable air defense system.

Ukrainian military reported that the Ka-52 helicopter was shot down at 7:43 a.m. by a 38th Brigade MANPADS unit.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels also confirmed that one of the Ka-52 was shot down by Ukrainian Soldiers in the Donetsk region this morning.

Russia is visually confirmed to have lost over 25% of its total operational Ka-52 helicopter fleet, according to the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The last intelligence update said there had been at least 38 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion.

