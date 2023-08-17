Thursday, August 17, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
archive photo

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday it shot down a Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

“A Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupying forces was shot down by an airborne missile unit in the Zaporizhzhia region.” the report states.

Footage released by soldiers of Ukraine’s 47th Brigade also shows the burning wreckage of a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter that was shot down by an air defense unit.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russian military source has confirmed that Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter was shot down today in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. One crew member died.

The team of researchers at the Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine, stated that Russian Forces have lost at least 40 modern Ka-52 attack helicopters since the invasion began on February 24.

Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport said that Ka-52 is a highly-maneuverable helicopter armed with a powerful armament complex and is capable to execute any combat task with high efficiency.

“Ka-52 has a high combat survivability and combat power, it can be operated round-the-clock, it has a wide range of aerial weapons and high It is the only helicopter in the world that is equipped with the Ejection & Shock absorbing System,” Rosoboronexport said on its website.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog