Ukrainian elite troops test new spy drone

Ukrainian Army’s most shadowy combat unit says it testing a new stealthy spy drone.

According to a press release from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR), a new Ukrainian-made SpyGun surveillance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was deployed to the frontline for testing.

“The SpyGun drone is designed for in-depth surveillance, but it can also be used to adjust fire if necessary,” the news release says. “The UAV was created by Ukrainian engineers and designers at the initiative of entrepreneur and volunteer Yuriy Golik and tennis player and now Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Serhiy Stakhovsky.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The drone has a modern radio control system that provides the best radio control and telemetry line with high protection against interference while maintaining the maximum achievable range. This is a long-range communication and control system with a communication range of up to 50 km, and the ability to control and receive telemetry data. It is resistant to interference and electronic warfare.

The high aerodynamic qualities of the SpyGun drone allow it to make long flights. It can plan a route sometimes with the engine off and save battery power.

The SpyGun UAV is relatively inexpensive and quick to manufacture, with a simple hull design that gives the scout a stealthy appearance in the sky while operating.