Ukrainian forces have claimed their first confirmed destruction of a North Korean-made M1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery system. The strike was carried out by the 412th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems “NEMESIS,” which released footage of the successful attack.

According to a report by Defense Express, the Koksan system was recently deployed to the front lines by Russian forces. The video evidence, captured via thermal imaging, shows the precision drone strike that targeted the artillery system. The location of the engagement has not been officially disclosed, but the Ukrainian military indicated that it took place in Luhansk Oblast.

Military analysts have confirmed the system’s identity based on distinct structural features. The presence of a fixed barrel support system, the variable thickness of the barrel, and a distinctive muzzle brake all point to the North Korean M1989 Koksan.

Additionally, the footage reveals characteristic commander and driver hatches in the vehicle’s front armor, further verifying its origin.

The use of the Koksan in the conflict has been well-documented. Multiple reports and intelligence sources have previously noted Russian efforts to transport these artillery pieces via railway across its territory to the occupied regions of Ukraine.

The strike on the Koksan highlights the vulnerability of these systems, which lack adequate armor protection and are particularly exposed to drone warfare.

The attack appears to have targeted the engine compartment of the self-propelled artillery system, which could render the vehicle inoperable. The fragmentation effects of the explosion may have also damaged the 170mm gun barrel, further limiting its effectiveness. Given the logistical complexities of field repairs, it is possible that the damaged Koksan may now need to be transported back over 8,000 kilometers to North Korea for refurbishment.

The destruction of the Koksan underscores several operational vulnerabilities. Unlike Russian artillery platforms, which are often retrofitted with protective “grill” armor to defend against drone strikes, the open-top design of the Koksan leaves it highly exposed. Additionally, its mobility is restricted due to the outdated chassis, which is based on the Chinese Type 59 tank—a derivative of the Soviet T-54.

This strike represents a tactical and symbolic victory for Ukraine, demonstrating both the effectiveness of its drone operations and the limitations of Russia’s reliance on North Korean military hardware.