Ukrainian drone destroys Russia’s most advanced operational tank

By Dylan Malyasov
A Ukrainian drone successfully targeted and destroyed the T-90M, the latest main battle tank to enter frontline Russian service.

The strike, which took place near the eastern town of Avdiivka.

Video footage capturing the engagement was released by Alexander Pivnenko, the commander of the Ukrainian National Guard Unit (NGU). The drone, operated by the 1st Squadron of the Special Purpose Center “OMEGA,” detected the T-90M tank positioning itself for combat. Utilizing an drone, the Ukrainian forces precisely delivered the strike, resulting in the destruction of the Russian tank.

The T-90M, often touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the world’s best tank, has faced significant setbacks on the battlefield. Despite Putin’s claims of its superiority, the T-90M has encountered formidable challenges in Ukraine.

Prior to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense had signed contracts for over 150 T-90M tanks.

Analysts, drawing from open-source intelligence, estimate that Russia has lost at least 70 T-90M tanks in the war with Ukraine. Additionally, several T-90M tanks have been captured as trophies by Ukrainian forces, further underscoring the challenges faced by Russia in maintaining its armored assets.

