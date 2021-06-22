Tuesday, June 22, 2021
type here...

Ukrainian company develops missile-armed drone helicopter

NewsAviationVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Oleksandr Naumenko / International Exhibition Center

Ukrainian private defense firm Ramzay unveiled its RZ-500 rotary-wing combat unmanned aerial vehicle concept at the Arms and Security exhibition held in Kyiv from 15-18 June. 

The RZ-500 concept is currently envisioned to be a low-observable, missile-armed, multipurpose unmanned combat air vehicle with an endurance of up to 120 minutes and a range of 300 km.

The drone helicopter can be armed with unguided rockets, stand-off precision-guided munitions, anti-tank missiles, and heavy machine guns installed in a special pod. RZ-500 armed unmanned aerial system, in its current configuration, can carry at least two anti-tank missiles, such as the Barrier-V, or rocket pods.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 500 kg missile-armed drone, which is equipped with a gas-piston engine, is stated to have a service ceiling of 4,000 m.

Photo by Oleksandr Naumenko / International Exhibition Center

The combat unmanned aerial vehicle can fly in fully autonomous mode, including auto take-off and landing with a return-to-home recovery option, according to HAL. It uses GPS for interactive command and control with completely programmable mission management computers.

The rotorcraft takes off vertically using a two-blade main rotor with a teetering head. The tubular skid landing gear is attached to the helicopter’s fuselage structure to facilitate safe landing even on hard surfaces.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

About us

Support

Subscribe

Get In Touch

© Defence Blog