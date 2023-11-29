Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian Command Vehicle

The Ukrainian military said on Wednesday that Ukrainian Special Operations Forces directed HIMARS fire on a Russian Command Vehicle in the Southern Direction.

According to the report, operators from the 73rd Marine Center of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) executed HIMARS artillery fire correction on a Russian command vehicle in the Southern direction during reconnaissance operations.

It’s reported that while conducting reconnaissance in the Southern direction, operators identified an enemy command vehicle, which the adversary used to oversee its units.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The reconnaissance drone team promptly corrected the HIMARS artillery unit’s fire onto the identified target, belonging to the adversary’s command structure.

Special operatives confirm that as a result of the precise strike, the enemy’s command vehicle has been rendered irreparable, signifying complete destruction.