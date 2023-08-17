Thursday, August 17, 2023
Ukrainian artillery blow up Russia’s improvised shooting range

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian artillery reportedly wiped out dozens of Russian soldiers at an improvised shooting range in the Kherson region.

According to the Militarnyi, HIMARS missiles slammed into the Russian squaddies who were gathered on a range for training.

Drone footage shows Russian infantry troops apparently training in separate groups just moments before the M30A1 GMLRS rocket strikes soldiers who thought they were out of the range of danger.

The surviving Russians hid in a training room, which was also hit by a HIMARS GMLRS rocket.

This shooting range is located 50 kilometers from the front line near the village of Prymorske. The soldiers are suspected to have believed they were safe from attack as they were too far away from the frontline to be hit.

