Sunday, July 23, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian artillery blow up rare Russian variant of Grad rocket launcher

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
archive photo

Ukrainian artillery reportedly destroyed Russia’s Grad-1 rocket launcher in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to information collected by an OSINT monitoring group, a Russian 9P138 Grad-1 multiple launch rocket system was destroyed by Ukrainian counter-battery fire.

The Grad-1, with its 36 rocket tubes, is a rare Russian variant of the Grad rocket launcher which developed as a regimental-level system, in contrast to the original divisional-level Grad, and was fielded in the mid-1970s.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Grad-1 is generally similar to the BM-21 Grad, however, it is lighter and the number of launching tubes was reduced.

The rocket system is based on a modified ZiL-131 6×6 general utility truck chassis. This vehicle is fitted with a petrol engine, developing 150 hp. It has a full-time all-wheel drive and is fitted with a central tire inflation system.

The Dutch open-source intelligence website Oryx, which has been collecting visual evidence of military equipment losses in Ukraine, said that Russian armed Forces have lost at least five Grad-1 rocket launchers since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, 2022.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian troops use false aircraft to misdirect the Ukrainians

Dylan Malyasov -
The Russian Armed Forces are trying to confuse Ukrainian intelligence by creating false aircraft at their airfields in occupied Crimea. Satellite imagery viewed by open-source...

Ukraine receives first Senator MRAP vehicles from Canada

Army

Why would Russia use coastal defense systems to strike Ukraine?

Maritime Security

Boeing to produce more AH-64E Apache helicopters

Aviation

John Cockerill to refurbish M113 vehicles for Ukraine

Army

Russian forces get new batch of upgraded tanks

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog