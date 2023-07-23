Ukrainian artillery blow up rare Russian variant of Grad rocket launcher

Ukrainian artillery reportedly destroyed Russia’s Grad-1 rocket launcher in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to information collected by an OSINT monitoring group, a Russian 9P138 Grad-1 multiple launch rocket system was destroyed by Ukrainian counter-battery fire.

The Grad-1, with its 36 rocket tubes, is a rare Russian variant of the Grad rocket launcher which developed as a regimental-level system, in contrast to the original divisional-level Grad, and was fielded in the mid-1970s.

The Grad-1 is generally similar to the BM-21 Grad, however, it is lighter and the number of launching tubes was reduced.

The rocket system is based on a modified ZiL-131 6×6 general utility truck chassis. This vehicle is fitted with a petrol engine, developing 150 hp. It has a full-time all-wheel drive and is fitted with a central tire inflation system.

The Dutch open-source intelligence website Oryx, which has been collecting visual evidence of military equipment losses in Ukraine, said that Russian armed Forces have lost at least five Grad-1 rocket launchers since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, 2022.