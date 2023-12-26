Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Ukraine’s top general describes how to stop Russia

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Roman Naumov

Ukraine’s Chief of the Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, asserts that the relentless increase in losses sustained by the aggressor’s army is the sole deterrent against Russian aggression.

Despite the evident casualties inflicted, the leadership of the aggressor nation remains indifferent to the mounting toll of fatalities and injuries among Russian invaders during the war.

“It’s challenging to predict how many more losses are necessary to bring this to a halt. I believe it’s essential to continue relentlessly until the war ceases, until the adversary abandons hostile actions against our country,” stated Zaluzhnyi during today’s briefing in Kyiv.

Highlighting the stark contrast in responses to losses in the war, Ukraine’s top general emphasized that casualties of this magnitude would have halted any country’s aggression except Russia. He lamented the indifference of the Russian Federation towards its people, referencing the accumulation of bodies on the frontlines.

Ukraine’s Chief of the Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
According to the General Staff of Ukraine, approximate combat losses sustained by Russians from February 24, 2022, to December 26, 2023, reached around 354,960 individuals. Additionally, a declassified report from US intelligence outlined that Russia suffered a total of 315,000 killed and wounded military personnel, almost 90% of its force at the onset of the conflict. This colossal toll on personnel and equipment has reportedly set back Russia’s military modernization by 18 years.

Despite these substantial losses, the Kremlin hasn’t yet reconsidered its aggressive strategies, raising questions about the threshold that could potentially prompt a reassessment of Russia’s aggressive plans.

