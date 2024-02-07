Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Ukraine uses new kamikaze drones in attacks on Russia

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via Telegram

Reports emerging from Kremlin-linked Telegram channels suggest that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have initiated the use of a purportedly new type of kamikaze drone.

According to reports, Ukraine has purportedly employed jet-powered one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, known popularly as “kamikaze drones.” Images circulating on social media purportedly depict the remnants of a black-colored jet drone, allegedly recovered in Russia following an attack.

It is claimed that these drones are equipped with high-explosive fragmentation warheads.

Despite the assertions made by these channels, the intended targets of these drones remain unclear. Furthermore, there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties resulting from their purported use.

Captures via Telegram
Captures via Telegram

On February 1, 2024, Russian media also reported that, for the first time since the commencement of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, kamikaze drones successfully reached the Nizhny Novgorod region.

