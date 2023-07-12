Ukraine to receive ‘thousand’ of Senator vehicles from Canada

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive additional Senator armored personnel carriers, which are being purchased from Roshel, a Canadian company based in Mississauga, Ontario.

Canadian armored vehicle maker Roshel has delivered over 550 Senator high-tech armored personnel carriers and to supply more armored vehicles to Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the company representative.

“By the end of this year, it will be over 1000,” the senior company representative said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Armored, troop-carrying vehicles were delivered to Ukraine as part of Ottawa’s military aid to Ukraine and the support of patrons from Eastern Europe.

As noted by the company, Senator is a lightweight armored vehicle featuring excellent on-road driving characteristics and maneuverability in tight urban settings as well as off-road conditions in various climates. The vehicle features an armored capsule designed to provide 360-degree ballistic protection up to STANAG Level III/B7 Ballistic Capsule.

The Senator seats up to 12 fully armed troops and provides enough storage room for the gear.

With a modular design, the Senator APC is a vehicular platform able to support a wide range of operational scenarios, including but not limited to armored personnel carriers, mobile command and control units, law enforcement vehicles, medical evacuation vehicles and others. It has a small turning radius that is ideal for urban environments, and is built with lightweight composite materials to maximize performance without compromising safety. The hull of the vehicle has been specifically designed to incorporate advanced heat and noise insulation materials, providing an uncompromised level of comfort to its occupants. The vehicle is also fully air-conditioned for comfortable use in harsh environments.