Ukraine to receive additional NASAMS systems from Norway

By Dylan Malyasov
Norwegian Armed Forces courtesy photo

The Norwegian government has decided to donate a NASAMS support package containing two additional fire distribution centers, two launcher units and spare parts.

According to Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, this will ensure endurance and increase the effectiveness of the air defense systems already transferred to Ukraine.

In cooperation with the United States, Norway has already handed over two fully equipped firing units of the NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine.

“Air defense is a high-priority need for Ukraine. Ukraine needs protection from Russian air and missile attacks. The good operational results of NASAMS mean that air defense in general and NASAMS, in particular, are highly desirable for the Ukrainian side,” said Gram.

Last month, Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defense announced that its country also will deliver NASAMS systems to Ukraine as part of Vilnius’s support to the nation’s struggle against the Russian invasion.

Lithuania was reacting to an urgent Ukrainian request to help strengthen air defenses in the face of Russian attacks against military and civilian targets, the Lithuanian ministry said.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

