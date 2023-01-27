Ukraine to get PT-91 tanks from Poland

Ukraine is set to receive PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks from Poland to help the country repel Russia’s attack.

Poland will deliver 60 tanks, including PT-91 Twardy, to Ukraine, according to the head of the Ukrainian presidential Office Andrii Yermak.

The tanks will be delivered on top of the fourteen German-built Leopard 2 tanks that Warsaw pledged to Ukraine on Jan. 11, the transfer of which was only recently officially approved by Berlin.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In an interview with Canadian television channel CTV news, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that 30 of the tanks would be PT-91 Twardy models, with the remainder understood to be upgraded Soviet-built T-72 tanks.

The PT-91 is a modernized version of the T-72 developed domestically in Poland, which is said to have had about 230 of them. It is a further development by the Zaklady Mechaniczne Bumar-Labedy SA of the Russian-made T-72M1 tank which has been produced under license in Poland for many years.

The PT-91 has a more powerful engine, compared with the T-72. It is fitted with the S-12U diesel engine, developing 850 horsepower. There was also developed an S-1000 turbocharged diesel engine, developing 1 000 horsepower.