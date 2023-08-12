Ukraine seeks crowdfunding to buy ‘cockroach’ drones

While aerial and naval drones have been used to great effect during the War in Ukraine, civic groups and innovators are now turning to ground drones.

A team of Ukrainian enthusiasts has developed a new type of low-cost, remote-controlled ground vehicle that can be used for military purposes.

One of them was bought by the Ukrainian Army Aid Foundation “Vivakot” for the Ukrainian military.

According to Kostyantyn Kravets, CEO and coordinator for the “Vivakot” foundation, the Targan (Cockroach) drone is developed as a modular platform for clearing mines, carrying out surveillance, or detonating near targets like enemy military vehicles or warehouses.

Волонтери все більше інвестують в наземні дрони і роблять великі замовлення на мультіфункціональні системи для полю бою. Ось один такий «Тарган» був придбаний фондом Ukrainian Army Aid Foundation “Vivakot” pic.twitter.com/FEDcbtPwbq — Dylan Malyasov (@MalyasovDylan) August 12, 2023

The robotic insect is remotely controlled from a distance of up to 1.5 km. The using of this improvised remote system allows us to preserve human lives and install mines near enemy positions without being noticed, which provides more safety to its operator.

Due to its small size, the Targan is nimble, agile and highly mobile in forest and bushy areas. Despite weighing almost 18 kg, it can carry 30 kg payloads, which can be useful to supply soldiers on the battlefield.

Thanks to its modular design, Targan is made with “off-the-shelf” components normally for commercial – rather than military – use. This allows you to significantly reduce its cost and increase the volume of production if there are sufficient stocks.