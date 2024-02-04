The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly deployed Abrams main battle tanks to the frontline near Avdiivka, where some of the most intense battles on the frontlines are currently taking place.

Russian forces have been making continuous efforts to capture this critical city and have been amassing substantial reserves, launching near-daily attacks.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the arrival of the first batch of 31 Abrams tanks on September 25, 2023. These initial tanks belong to the M1A1 Situational Awareness (SA) version, with approximately 650 units deployed within the U.S. Army.

The M1A1 SA variant features enhanced capabilities, including an upgraded laser rangefinder and a thermal imaging camera integrated into the primary gunner’s sight. Its stabilized sight provides two-axis stabilization, while the rangefinder accurately measures distances from 200 to 7,990 meters, making ballistic calculations up to 3,990 meters. Additionally, the new stabilized remotely controlled weapon system allows the tank commander to conduct precise firing from a heavy machine gun even while the tank is in motion. The tank is also equipped with a digital control and monitoring system known as Blue Force Tracking, facilitating the identification of ‘friend or foe.’

The United States’ commitment to supply Abrams tanks was echoed by similar promises from European countries to provide German Leopard 2 tanks. Berlin’s approval was contingent on similar commitments from the United States, which were ultimately agreed upon.

It is worth noting that soldiers from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade were among the first to operate Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, which were also provided as military assistance by U.S. partners.