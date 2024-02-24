Ukraine confirms it downed Russian radar jet

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has disclosed details of a recent joint operation with the Ukrainian Air Force over the Sea of Azov, resulting in the downing of another Russian radar jet, the A-50U.

According to the GUR, the destroyed A-50U is a newly modernized Russian version of the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) jet.

The sudden drop in speed and altitude of the targeted A-50U was detected near the city of Yeysk. This aircraft served as an airborne command post, used by Russia for long-range radar detection, control, and guidance for missile strikes against Ukraine from strategic aviation.

The destruction of the A-50U marks another serious blow to the capabilities and potential of Russian forces.

The value of such an aircraft, now a rarity in Russia’s inventory, is estimated at 350 million dollars.