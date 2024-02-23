Russia reportedly loses second A-50 radar jet

Recent social media footage captures a burning aircraft on the ground, suspected to be the A-50 Mainstay airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) jet, yet the exact circumstances remain unclear. It’s uncertain whether the Ukrainian military or Russian air defense systems caused the downing.

According to Russian sources, the A-50 was brought down by friendly fire over the Sea of Azov. However, there’s speculation that technical malfunction could have contributed to the crash.

The Beriev A-50, also known as the Mainstay, plays a crucial role as Russia’s AEW&C aircraft, utilizing the Ilyushin Il-76 platform. The loss of such aircraft for the Russians is significant.

This incident potentially marks the second A-50 downing since Russia initiated its aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Assuming this was a Russian A-50, it seems to have fallen apart mid-air with a rather impressive debris plume. This is common for S-300/400 warheads. pic.twitter.com/GZUUeoL18G — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) February 23, 2024

🔥✈️ The Russians are talking about the allegedly destroyed second A-50. pic.twitter.com/XN8I29h5xr — MAKS 23 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) February 23, 2024

In January 2024, another A-50 was shot down in the Sea of Azov, along with an Il-22 that managed to land with significant damage after being hit by a missile.