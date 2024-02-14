Ukraine confirms drone boat attack on Russian landing ship

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) confirmed on Wednesday that a large Russian landing ship, the Russian Navy Project 775 Ropucha class large landing ship “Cezar Kunikov” of the Black Sea Fleet, was destroyed near the shores of the temporarily occupied Crimea, not far from the city of Alupka.

The large landing ship was targeted by MAGURA V5 drone boats, resulting in critical breaches along its port side, causing it to begin sinking. Symbolically, the ship, named after a Russian officer, was killed exactly 81 years ago on February 14th.

Intercepted radio communications from the Russians at the site of the destruction of the Cezar Kunikov indicate that only an “oil slick” remained of the enemy vessel after the attack by Ukrainian military intelligence special forces.

Visual inspections of the shipwreck are being carried out by Ka-27 and Mi-8 helicopters, while information is being relayed by a military transport aircraft, the An-26, of the Russian Air Force.

“The wreckage and oil slick are visible,” notes the Russian pilot.

The Kremlin has used this large landing ship in conflicts against Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine.