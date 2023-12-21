Thursday, December 21, 2023
Ukraine announces ambitious plan to produce 1 million FPV drones

By Dylan Malyasov
ICTV screen grab

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has unveiled an ambitious plan for the upcoming year, declaring the nation’s intent to manufacture a staggering one million FPV (First-Person View) drones.

The announcement, made during a press conference summarizing the achievements of 2023 for both local and international media.

Expressing a positive outlook towards the expansion of drone manufacturing, President Zelensky emphasized the necessity of developing specialized infrastructure for effective drone management. The move aims to fortify Ukraine’s technological capacities and harness the potential of FPV drones for various strategic purposes.

Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamishin, highlighted through his official social media channels that the country is already producing over 50,000 FPV drones monthly, emphasizing plans to accelerate production rates further in the near future.

FPV drones, or First-Person View drones, are unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with capabilities for a first-person perspective. External operators use specialized goggles to view the drone’s surroundings from its perspective. These drones have been enhanced with technological advancements, including weaponry, transforming them into kamikaze-style units capable of precisely and effectively engaging enemy targets at high speeds.

The Ukrainian initiative to scale up FPV drone production to such a significant extent holds strategic importance amid the country’s ongoing security concerns. The rapid acceleration in drone manufacturing aligns with the nation’s efforts to bolster its defensive capabilities, enhancing surveillance, reconnaissance, and potential offensive capabilities on various fronts.

The anticipated surge in FPV drone production signals Ukraine’s determination to leverage cutting-edge technology for military applications. With these drones outfitted for both intelligence gathering and combat roles, the move aims to amplify Ukraine’s military potential, further solidifying its position in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

