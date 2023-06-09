Friday, June 9, 2023
UK, Swedish fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
NATO fighter jets intercepted Russian reconnaissance flights over the Baltic Sea, the Royal Air Force said on Friday.

The Air Force said in a release that British Typhoons and Swedish Gripen fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian Il-20 Coot electronic intelligence aircraft and Su-27 FLANKER B fighter jet flying close to NATO and Swedish airspace.

“The Russian aircraft were not complying with international norms and failed to communicate with the relevant Flight Information Regions (FIRs) however, remained in international airspace and flew in a professional manner,” the Air Force said in a statement.

On Twitter, the RAF shared images of the Russian military aircraft intercepted by the NATO jets.

The RAF fighters from 140 EAW are currently deployed on NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission.

