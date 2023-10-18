Wednesday, October 18, 2023
type here...

UK continues to support Ukraine with a wide range of training

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

The United Kingdom’s steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine remains resolute, offering a broad spectrum of training initiatives aimed at reinforcing Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

As part of its comprehensive support package, the UK has been providing specialized training to ensure the operational readiness of critical equipment, particularly the formidable M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). This support is pivotal in preserving the effectiveness of the MLRS, a battle-proven asset with a history dating back to the 1980s.

The M270 MLRS is an armored, self-propelled multiple-rocket launcher renowned for its versatility. It boasts the capability to launch a diverse array of munitions, such as the Guided MLRS (GMLRS), Extended Range (ER) GMLRS rockets, Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), and the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). With the ability to unleash up to 12 rockets per minute, this system stands as a potent force on the battlefield.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The list of weaponry generously supplied by the United Kingdom extends further, encompassing Brimstone anti-tank missiles, Storm Shadow cruise missiles, StarStreak anti-aircraft missiles, unmanned logistics drones, artillery rounds, Javelin anti-tank missiles, counter-battery radar systems, and GPS-jamming equipment. These provisions strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to address a wide range of threats effectively.

Moreover, the UK has undertaken the role of hosting thousands of Ukrainian recruits for training. This extensive training program is enriched by the expertise and mentorship of trainers hailing from eight countries, including New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, and Canada. This collaborative effort underscores the international solidarity in bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian forces launch precision strike on Russian drone crew

Dylan Malyasov -
The Ukrainian artillery successfully targeted the location of Russian operators of ZALA 421-16E2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the southern region. According to the Militarnyi...

US Navy to upgrade two of its powerful destroyers

Maritime Security

Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter

Aviation

Canadian patrol aircraft intercepted by Chinese fighter jet

Aviation

Russia says Ukrainian missiles hit Russian air base

Aviation

Ukraine claims nine Russian helicopters destroyed in missile attacks

Aviation

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog