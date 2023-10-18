The United Kingdom’s steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine remains resolute, offering a broad spectrum of training initiatives aimed at reinforcing Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

As part of its comprehensive support package, the UK has been providing specialized training to ensure the operational readiness of critical equipment, particularly the formidable M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). This support is pivotal in preserving the effectiveness of the MLRS, a battle-proven asset with a history dating back to the 1980s.

The M270 MLRS is an armored, self-propelled multiple-rocket launcher renowned for its versatility. It boasts the capability to launch a diverse array of munitions, such as the Guided MLRS (GMLRS), Extended Range (ER) GMLRS rockets, Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), and the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). With the ability to unleash up to 12 rockets per minute, this system stands as a potent force on the battlefield.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The list of weaponry generously supplied by the United Kingdom extends further, encompassing Brimstone anti-tank missiles, Storm Shadow cruise missiles, StarStreak anti-aircraft missiles, unmanned logistics drones, artillery rounds, Javelin anti-tank missiles, counter-battery radar systems, and GPS-jamming equipment. These provisions strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to address a wide range of threats effectively.

The UK continues to support Ukraine with a wide range of training for @DefenceU. The UK’s support package includes specialist training to maintain vital equipment: the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System. Ensuring the battle-winning MLRS stays in the fight. 🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine. pic.twitter.com/0rz3E836Rz — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 18, 2023

Moreover, the UK has undertaken the role of hosting thousands of Ukrainian recruits for training. This extensive training program is enriched by the expertise and mentorship of trainers hailing from eight countries, including New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, and Canada. This collaborative effort underscores the international solidarity in bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities.