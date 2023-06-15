UK Army resumes training on Ajax armored vehicles

UK Ministry of Defense on Wednesday announced that units of the British Field Army have restarted training on the Ajax armored vehicles this week, highlighting continued progress in the program.

The details were given in a 15 June media release to announce that focused on individual and crew training, this step will mark the restarting of British Army training on the sophisticated vehicles. Conducted in Bovington and Bulford on the initial production standard of Ajax vehicles – Capability Drop 1 – this training will enable troops to learn how to operate the armored vehicles and use the systems integrated into them.

The training will also enable the crew to develop skills and experience with the vehicles before delivery of the later Capability Drop 3 vehicles, which will be fully deployable.

44 vehicles at Capability Drop 1 have been delivered to the British Army, while a busy production line in South Wales manufactures the Capability Drop 3 vehicles that will provide the British Army with a battle-winning edge.

Delivering a step-change in the surveillance and reconnaissance capability for the Army, with its suite of cutting-edge sensors, enhanced 40mm cannon, modular armor, and improved cross-country range and mobility, the program will deliver 6 variants, totaling 589 vehicles that will allow the Army to operate in all weathers, 24 hours a day.

Boosting the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy, the main Ajax contracts support a UK-wide supply chain of more than 230 UK-based companies and more than 4,000 jobs throughout the UK, including a large number in South Wales.

Earlier this year, the MOD also confirmed the resumption of payments to General Dynamics for the delivery of the program. A robust firm price contract remains for the delivery of the 589 vehicles, which will ensure that General Dynamics are incentivised to deliver against agreed outcomes.

As such, the whole program remains within its originally approved budget level and the Department has worked collaboratively and constructively with General Dynamics to achieve this.