U.S. Army contracts Leonardo DRS for next-gen targeting system

Italian contractor Leonardo and its subsidiary DRS Technologies, has announced that it secured a contract to develop a prototype for the next-generation Joint Effects Targeting System II (JETS II), a multi-sensor targeting technology tailored for Forward Observers.

According to the company’s official press release, this 30-month performance prototype contract was awarded by the U.S. Army.

The updated JETS II hand-held precision laser targeting system equips Forward Observers with the capability to coordinate precision munitions in various combat scenarios, ultimately leading to higher target success rates and bolstered protection for ground-based warfighters. The system not only enhances existing technologies but also significantly reduces weight and heightens precision accuracy, effectively making it a force multiplier on the battlefield.

Jerry Hathaway, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit, expressed, “We are proud to have built on the success of our JETS I technology to provide the most comprehensive hand-held target location system available today. By working closely with our customer and listening to their needs, we have delivered a product that gives users a distinct advantage on the battlefield. Leonardo DRS is known for its leading position in advanced sensors and sensor systems, and we are excited to continue this relationship with the U.S. Army over the next several years.”

JETS II is a man-portable, handheld system designed to swiftly acquire, accurately locate, and effectively engage targets using precision-guided munitions. It enhances engagement with unguided munitions as well. The technology includes day and thermal night-vision sights, celestial navigation systems, an eye-safe laser range-finder, and a digital magnetic compass, among other features.

The JETS II system empowers Forward Observers with the capability to coordinate precision munitions across various combat scenarios. This results in fewer munitions expended, increased target success rates, and ultimately better protection for ground-based U.S. warfighters.