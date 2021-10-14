U.S. Air Force to perform fly past over Tottenham Stadium

The U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing announced Thursday that it will again be performing a multiple jet practice flyover of Tottenham Stadium Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

According to a recent news release, two F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets from the 492nd Fighter Squadron and two F-15C Eagles from the 493rd Fighter Squadron will conduct a practice flyover in preparation for the approved flyover demonstration during the National Football League game on Oct. 17.

The jets will take off and land from RAF Lakenheath on the day of the flyover.

The U.S. Air Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers a year, which serves as a way to showcase the capabilities of its aircraft while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts.

According to the press release, these flyovers are done at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as training for our pilots, aircrew, and ground control teams.